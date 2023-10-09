The Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) and CPA Australia have signed a mutual recognition agreement (MRA). The MRA provides a pathway for ISCA members to be members of CPA Australia, and vice versa.

Professional accountants are highly regarded by businesses and are in high demand worldwide. As businesses globalise, organisations frequently transfer their senior finance and accounting staff members to helm key positions across regions. This MRA thus facilitates talent mobility within the global accountancy profession.

The MRA was signed by ISCA chief executive, Fann Kor, CPA Australia CEO Andrew Hunter, and CPA Australia outgoing president and chair of the board, Merran Kelsall.

Under the MRA, ISCA members can apply to be a CPA Australia member without having to fulfil additional professional or educational requirements. To be eligible, the ISCA member must be a CA (Singapore), have completed the Singapore CA Qualification, and held ISCA membership for five consecutive years.

CPA Australia members seeking ISCA membership must have completed the Certified Practising Accountant (CPA) Program, the Singapore Chartered Accountant Qualification (SCAQ) Programme’s Integrative Business Solutions module and other applicable qualifications and experience requirements to qualify under the MRA.

To reach this agreement, ISCA, CPA Australia and the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) conducted a review of the qualifying requirements in education, examination, practical experience, professional standards and regulations of both professional accountancy bodies. This was to assess the equivalence between the Singapore Chartered Accountant Qualification (SCAQ) and the CPA Program, as well as the membership requirements of ISCA and CPA Australia for the purpose of entering the MRA.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority chief executive, Ong Khiaw Hong, said: “We congratulate ISCA and CPA Australia for signing the Mutual Recognition Agreement. We look forward to this mutually beneficial collaboration which will enhance the flow of accountancy talent between our countries.”

Kor added: “We are pleased to sign this agreement with CPA Australia. This agreement reflects our commitment to enhancing the global mobility of our members and reinforces ISCA’s position as a globally recognised professional accountancy body. Together with CPA Australia, we aim to create new opportunities for our members, promote knowledge sharing, and contribute to the continued growth and success of the global accountancy profession.”

Hunter concluded: “We are delighted to partner with ISCA through this Mutual Recognition Agreement as it brings immense benefits to members from both organisations on their professional journeys. This marks a significant milestone in our dedication to forging a path towards greater opportunities and fostering professional growth, all driven by our commitment to excellence in the accounting profession.”