The Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) has launched an Accelerated Pathway Programme (APP) for accountancy degree students to become a chartered accountant of Singapore through a fast-track route.

The APP will be available for 2 years, starting from April 2024, and eligible students can take the Singapore CA Qualification (SCAQ) professional programme module exams while studying for accountancy programmes at the universities.

The APP will be offered to students of the accountancy programmes of the following local Autonomous Universities (AUs):

  • Nanyang Technological University
  • National University of Singapore
  • Singapore Management University
  • Singapore University of Social Sciences
  • Singapore Institute of Technology

Commenting on this, ISCA President, Teo Ser Luck, said: “ISCA is dedicating resources to support the qualification journey of the next generation of CA’s. Through this programme, an accountancy graduate will get a degree and be on a fast track to achieve an internationally recognised professional qualification. This additional recognition will put budding accounting professionals in a position to explore more career options locally and overseas.”

