ICAEW has appointed Will Holt as its new managing director, education and training.

Holt, who started the role on 3 July, replaces Hazel Garvey, who left ICAEW at the end of June. He will oversee ICAEW’s student offering, including the ACA qualification, routes into the profession, and talent and diversity.

Commenting on his appointment, Holt said: “I’m excited to join ICAEW, where my focus will be on attracting and supporting the next generation of Chartered Accountants to succeed through our world-leading qualification.”

ICAEW chief operating officer, Sharron Gunn, further said: “Will brings a wealth of experience to ICAEW. He will play an important role in the future development of the ACA and our work to attract students across the world, and we are pleased to have him join the team.”

Holt qualified as a chartered accountant with PwC in 2006 and was the founding Dean of the Business School at Pearson College London. More recently, he founded a technology business focused on supporting inclusivity through recruitment.

He has previously worked for ICAEW, where he held the role of senior manager, ACA development & special projects from 2011 to 2013. During this time, he worked on products to complement the ACA, and on the qualification’s redevelopment.