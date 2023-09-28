The Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT) has announced that United Academy 92 (UA92) has been approved as the UK’s first higher education institution to become an AAT training provider.

UA92 is a higher education institution co-founded by the Class of ‘92 and Lancaster University. Based in Old Trafford, Manchester, with a new business school in the centre of Manchester due to open in September, UA92 has stated that it ‘is committed to making higher education accessible to all no matter the background’, through its founding principles of accessibility, social mobility and inclusivity.

Learners on UA92’s Accounting degree will have AAT Level 2 and Level 3 Bookkeeping qualifications embedded into their studies, making students more employable and ready for the world of work upon graduation. This follows UA92 initially opening as an assessment centre for AAT qualifications this summer.

Commenting on this, AAT head of business development, Rob Alder, said: “We’re delighted to welcome United Academy 92 as an AAT training provider. They offer a unique opportunity for students of all ages across Greater Manchester to gain a technical qualification as part of their degree, which will give them the skills they need to be ready for the real world.

“As well as helping students to kickstart their careers in accountancy, this will also benefit employers across the North West who can make use of their skills to not only survive, but thrive, in a rapidly changing business environment.”

UA92 CEO, Sara Prowse, added: “Our focus is creating work-ready graduates, equipped with a Lancaster University degree, our unique character and personal development programme, relevant work experience and recognised industry qualifications.

“Our agreement with AAT opens access to our students to gain a career-enhancing technical qualification as part of their degree – ensuring our graduates have valuable, competitive and futureproofed skills.”