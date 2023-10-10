Medium-to-large-sized companies that embrace Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles and practices enjoyed a 10% revenue boost over four years, according to the latest research by Moore Global and The Centre for Economics and Business research (CEBR).
Moore Global, one of the world’s leading accountancy and advisory networks, asked leaders from 1,800 businesses that employ at least 250 people in 12 key economies how embracing ESG principals impacted the bottom line.
CEBR calculated that businesses placing greater emphasis on ESG enjoyed a 10% revenue increase over the four years from 2019 to 2023 – more than twice the rate of less committed businesses.
Further Key findings from our survey include:
- 84% of companies said ESG principles have grown in importance from 2019 to 2023.
- 79% of businesses where the importance of ESG principles has increased in recent years report that
customer retention has improved. This compares to only 47% for other organisations.
- Among businesses indicating progress in ESG practices, 81% also reported an improvement in their
brand image compared to only 49% of other businesses.
Commenting on this, Moore Global CEO, Anton Colella, said: “Businesses that serve the greater good of helping society, protecting the environment and conducting themselves appropriately with good governance have a clear advantage over competitors who do not. We hope the research we have undertaken with CEBR proves a powerful motivation for all companies to follow suit.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData