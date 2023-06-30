Following the International Accounting Forum and Awards (IAFA) 2023 held at the Leonardo Royal Hotel London Tower Bridge yesterday (29 June), the International Accounting Bulletin and The Accountant teams are pleased to share the winners of the 17 awards.
Network of the Year sponsored by Circit
Winner: Baker Tilly International
Highly commended: Moore Global
Association of the Year
Winner: PrimeGlobal
Highly commended: Allinial Global
Rising Star Association
Winner: INPACT Global
Digital Innovation of the Year
Winner: PwC
Highly commended: Deloitte
Well-being Initiative of the Year
Winner: BDO Brazil
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) Initiative of the Year
Winner: Nexia International
Highly commended: Allinial Global
Professional Body of the Year
Winner: ACCA
Highly commended: CPA Canada
Sustainability Initiative of the Year
Winner: PrimeGlobal
Highly commended: Deloitte
Communications Campaign of the Year
Winner: ACCA
Highly commended: Praxity
Accountancy Software of the Year
Winner: MyWorkpapers
Cloud Initiative of the Year
Winner: Inflo
Customer Experience of the Year
Winner: Syft
Accounting Fintech Start-up of the year
Winner: Beeye
Highly commended: Iplicit
Young Accountant of the Year
Winner: Christina Fung
Accountancy Leader of the Year
Winner: Samantha Louis
Personality of the Year
Winner: Özgür Demirdoven
Lifetime Achievement Award
Barry Melancon