Following the International Accounting Forum and Awards (IAFA) 2023 held at the Leonardo Royal Hotel London Tower Bridge yesterday (29 June), the International Accounting Bulletin and The Accountant teams are pleased to share the winners of the 17 awards.

Network of the Year sponsored by Circit

Winner: Baker Tilly International

Highly commended: Moore Global

Association of the Year

Winner: PrimeGlobal

Highly commended: Allinial Global

Rising Star Association

Winner: INPACT Global

Digital Innovation of the Year

Winner: PwC

Highly commended: Deloitte

Well-being Initiative of the Year

Winner: BDO Brazil

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) Initiative of the Year

Winner: Nexia International

Highly commended: Allinial Global

Professional Body of the Year

Winner: ACCA

Highly commended: CPA Canada

Sustainability Initiative of the Year

Winner: PrimeGlobal

Highly commended: Deloitte

Communications Campaign of the Year

Winner: ACCA

Highly commended: Praxity

Accountancy Software of the Year

Winner: MyWorkpapers

Cloud Initiative of the Year

Winner: Inflo

Customer Experience of the Year

Winner: Syft

Accounting Fintech Start-up of the year

Winner: Beeye

Highly commended: Iplicit

Young Accountant of the Year

Winner: Christina Fung

Accountancy Leader of the Year

Winner: Samantha Louis

Personality of the Year

Winner: Özgür Demirdoven

Lifetime Achievement Award

Barry Melancon