The International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants (IEASBA) will hold a series of four roundtables to obtain stakeholder input to help shape the development of ethics and independence standards for sustainability reporting and assurance.

In response to demand for timely, relevant, and trustworthy sustainability information, the IESBA announced in June 2022 its commitment to take timely action to develop fit-for-purpose, globally applicable ethics and independence standards as a critical part of the infrastructure needed to support transparent sustainability reporting and assurance.

This commitment sets up the IESBA’s ethics and independence standards as the third pillar to trustworthy sustainability reporting and assurance, alongside the standards being developed by the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) and the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board (IAASB).

profession-agnostic ethics and independence standards for sustainability reporting and assurance and on the related topic of “use of experts.”



The quality of the standards to be developed and their ability to meet the needs of the users and any providers of sustainability information will critically depend on timely contributions and input from stakeholders globally. The roundtables being organised aim at providing stakeholders the opportunity to convey relevant information to be addressed in developing the standards.



The roundtables will be held in person at the following times and locations:

Friday, March 24 – Paris, France

Thursday, March 30 – Sydney, Australia

Monday, April 3 – Singapore

Thursday, April 6 – New York, USA

The agenda for the roundtables will be available in due course. Videoconferencing facilities will be made available for participants who are not able to attend in person, where available.



Would you like to attend?



As space is limited, attendance will be by invitation only. Register your interest at IESBA@ethicsboard.org by February 1, 2023, indicating your name, job title, organisation, location, and session.





