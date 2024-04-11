The International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) has released a new publication setting out four key areas where accountants need to update their knowledge to meet the growing demand for high-quality sustainability-related information.
Equipping Professional Accountants for Sustainability: What’s New and What Hasn’t Changed speaks to the vital role accountants play in producing reliable sustainability-related data, reporting and assurance, as well as the importance of education and training in ensuring professional accountants are able to meet society’s needs.
Much of what accountants already do is transferable to sustainability; however, new topics and challenges require new ways of thinking and working. The framework aims to help professional accountants as well as professional accountancy organisations close any gaps between known and needed technical expertise, business acumen, behavioral competence, and ethics and professional values.
The publication was developed following previous sustainability and education research as part of work to revise the International Education Standards and with the support of the IFAC International Panel on Accountancy Education.
