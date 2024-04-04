Azerbaijan’s sustainability plans, programmes and aspirations came under discussions from leading players in the country’s government and financial sector as well as international experts.

The workshop on sustainable finance in Azerbaijan – hosted by leading global accountancy body ACCA and held in collaboration with the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan (CBAR) and global professional services firm EY – saw key stakeholders exploring sustainability disclosure standards and their implication in the financial and corporate sectors in Azerbaijan.

The workshop on Wednesday, 3 April 2024 was attended by more than 100 participants representing government entities, financial institutions, Chamber of Auditors of Azerbaijan, businesses, the British Embassy in Baku, and KGK Turkey, the Public Oversight, Accounting and Auditing Standards Authority.

CBAR provided keynote on sustainable finance agenda of the central bank and presented the recently approved sustainable finance principles. The Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan delivered on the country’s sustainability ambitions and socio-economic development strategies. Key highlights of the workshop included a high-level overview of the new standards by ISSB (International Sustainability Standards Board) and the experience of Türkiye’s KGK (Public Oversight, Accounting, and Auditing Standards Authority) on sustainability standards implementation.

ACCA and EY also delivered in-depth training on IFRS S1 and S2, the new sustainability disclosures standards, and how both organisations are upskilling finance professionals and equipping businesses for a more sustainable future.

Commenting on this, ACCA regional head of public affairs, Vikas Aggarwal, said: “ACCA is delighted with the high level of participation in the Workshop on Sustainable Finance.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from The Accountant. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

“The engagement and enthusiasm demonstrated by participants underscore the growing importance of sustainable finance in Azerbaijan. And this also resonates with the commitment for sustainable development on the eve of the upcoming COP29 in Azerbaijan. We are confident that the knowledge shared during this workshop will contribute to driving positive change and promoting sustainable finance practices in Azerbaijan. ACCA extends its gratitude to all participants, speakers, and partners for their valuable contributions to the success of the workshop”.

CBAR financial stability department director, Rustam Tahirov, emphasised the importance of collaboration in achieving sustainable development goals. He said: “The CBAR, as the safeguard of the financial stability in the country, is deeply committed to supporting the financial sector in their transformative journey towards sustainability. We truly believe that with collaborative efforts we can drive a positive change and inspire the financial community to pursue sustainability goals. This workshop will make a huge contribution in this regard”.

EY partner and head of climate change and sustainability services, Viktor Kovalenko, added: “We see a significant growth of our clients’ interest in development of sustainability and ESG disclosures, estimation of their carbon footprint, implementation of ESG and climate risk management. The international standards IFRS S1 and S2 I believe are great tools to be applied by companies for these matters.”

IFRS Foundation strategic affairs director, Susanne Draeger, concluded: “Today’s workshop has been a great opportunity to discuss the opportunities and challenges involved with implementing the ISSB Standards. The IFRS Foundation is committed to supporting the implementation of these new standards so that they can deliver a global baseline of sustainability-related disclosures for the capital markets. My thanks to ACCA, the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan and EY for organising today’s important event”.