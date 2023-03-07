The International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants (IESBA) is holding its next board meeting in Abu Dhabi, UAE, from 13-17 March.

The five-day meeting which will be the first IEASBA board meeting to be held in the Middle East will be hosted by the Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority (ADAA).

The meeting will feature multiple sessions on sustainability as the IEASBA looks to fulfil its commitment to developing a global baseline of ethics and independence standards for sustainability reporting and assurance within the next two years.

The sustainability standards being developed by the IESBA will form the third pillar in the global standards infrastructure needed to deliver transparent and trustworthy sustainability information, alongside the global sustainability reporting and assurance standards being developed by the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) and International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board (IAASB), respectively.

IEABA chair Gabriela Figueiredo Dias said: “On behalf of IESBA, I thank ADAA for inviting us to Abu Dhabi and for hosting our Board meeting. We are at an important juncture on our journey to develop the strong standards needed to guide the ethical behaviour of those involved in the preparation of corporate sustainability disclosures and in providing related assurance reports. Those ethics and independence standards will be not only an essential part of the regulatory regime, but also fundamental to market integrity and public trust in such information.

“The timing of our meeting in the United Arab Emirates is auspicious as it aligns with the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as well as with ADAA’s commitment to raising awareness of the principles of accountability, integrity, and transparency. Holding the meeting in Abu Dhabi will also allow our work and messages to reach new audiences, which will help further promote ethics as an integral part of sustainable businesses and economies worldwide.”

Back in January, IESBA announced that it would be hosting a series of four roundtables to obtain stakeholder input to help shape the development of ethics and independence standards for sustainability reporting and assurance.