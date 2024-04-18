The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) has announced it will hold a series of five in-person forums on auditing in the small business environment and on auditing broker-dealers throughout 2024.

Each of the five PCAOB board bembers will host a forum in a different city across the country, starting with chair Erica Williams in Chicago on 22 May, 2024. Board member George Botic will host a forum in Los Angeles this summer, followed by fall 2024 forums hosted by board bember Kara Stein (Denver), board member Christina Ho (Miami), and board member Anthony Thompson (Jersey City).

The forums in Chicago and Jersey City will be livestreamed, and recordings of all five forums will be made available on the PCAOB’s website for those unable to attend in person.

Commenting on this, Williams said: “Smaller firms play an important role in our work to protect investors.

“These forums allow the PCAOB to share valuable resources and information with small firms to help them improve audit quality, while giving us a chance to hear from them directly about their unique needs and challenges.”

The forums are tailored to PCAOB-registered firms that audit smaller public companies or broker-dealers. They offer an opportunity where firms can interact directly with representatives from the PCAOB as well as other regulators in an educational setting. The PCAOB has held them annually since 2004.

Participants at this year’s forums will receive a refresher on various auditing requirements as well as learn about new requirements that will become applicable in the near future. In addition to remarks from PCAOB board members, the agenda includes the following:

Presentations by PCAOB staff from the office of the chief auditor, the division of registration and inspections, and the division of enforcement and investigations.

Illustrative examples related to revenue, critical audit matters, and fraud/journal entries, among other topics.

Presentations by staff of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and the Securities and Exchange Commission.