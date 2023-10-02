The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) has announced the conclusion of the office of internal oversight and performance assurance (IOPA) director Ryan Sack’s five-year term. Brian Janda, IOPA’s deputy director, has been named the office’s acting director while the board continues the recruitment process for a new IOPA director.

By charter, the IOPA director serves a five-year term to promote the objectivity of the office, which provides independent assurance on the efficiency, effectiveness, and integrity of PCAOB programs and operations. During Sack’s tenure, IOPA completed numerous performance reviews and made significant strides in developing its capabilities.

Commenting on this, PCAOB chair, Erica Williams, said: “Ryan Sack‘s leadership has raised the bar for the PCAOB’s internal oversight function, and his work will leave a lasting impact on the efficiency, effectiveness, and integrity of our operations.

“We thank Ryan for his service, and we are pleased that Brian Janda will bring his experience and expertise to the Acting IOPA Director role.”

Sack added: “I am proud of all the work that IOPA has done over the past five years to provide the Board with insights on ways to achieve key objectives and improve effectiveness.”

Prior to joining the PCAOB in 2019 Janda worked at Northrop Grumman, leading the launch vehicles division’s government compliance function. He has also held various internal audit, accounting, and information technology roles at other commercial organizations. A certified public accountant and a certified internal auditor, Janda earned both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in accountancy from Brigham Young University.

Janda concluded: “I thank the Board for the opportunity to lead the talented IOPA team as we strive to ensure the success of the PCAOB’s programs and operations.”