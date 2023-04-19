The US’ Securities and Exchange Commission has appointed Deborah Jeffrey as Inspector general, effective 7 May 2023.

Commenting on Jeffrey’s appointment, SEC chair Gary Gensler said: “The Inspector General’s office plays a critical role as an independent reviewer to promote the integrity, efficiency, and effectiveness of the SEC. I thank Deb for taking on this important responsibility. I also thank Katherine Reilly, Helen Albert, and Rebecca Sharek for their rotating service each as Acting Inspector General and their ongoing dedication to the SEC.”

The Office of Inspector General is an independent unit that promotes the integrity, efficiency, and effectiveness of the SEC’s critical programs and operations through rigorous and objective oversight.

Commenting on her appointment, Jeffrey said: “Independent oversight helps government better serve the public. I am honoured to join the Office of the Inspector General’s excellent team in taking on this vital mission at the SEC.”

