The Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) has appointed Jackson Day to the role of director of technical activities, effective July 2024.
As technical director, Day will be responsible for managing the FASB’s standard-setting and research activities team.
Day will join the FASB from EY where he is a partner working in Professional Practice. Day has spent most of his 38-year accounting career at EY, which he initially joined in 1986 on the audit staff in St. Louis, Missouri. Rising through the ranks at the firm, his career path later took him to London, New York, and Munich serving as EY Global’s director of capital markets, as well as EY’s US chief accountant.
Day also served as the deputy chief accountant and, later, acting chief accountant, in the Office of the Chief Accountant at the US Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington, DC, from 2000-2003. He was a FASB practice fellow from 1997-99 and has been a member of the Emerging Issues Task Force. He is a current or former member of numerous leadership and advisory groups in the accounting profession.
FASB chair Richard Jones said: “I am very pleased that Jack will join us to lead the FASB technical staff. His years of experience, his global perspective, and his collaborative leadership style will contribute positively to the work we will do in the years ahead.”
Commenting on his appointment, Day said: “I am thrilled to have this opportunity to return to the FASB and be a part of its standard-setting team. FASB standards are central to the entire system by which investors and other users of financial information make decisions. I am honoured to have the chance to do such important and fulfilling work.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData