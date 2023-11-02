The staff of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) have announced their revised standard-setting, research, and rulemaking agendas, following record action in 2023.

In 2023, the board has taken more formal actions on standard setting and rulemaking than any year in the last 10 years, issuing four proposals – with one more expected to be considered before year’s end – and adopting a final confirmation standard and related amendments that had previously been stalled since 2010.

By the end of 2023, it is anticipated the board will have considered five proposals – more than any single year in PCAOB history since the first set of standards and rules were proposed in 2003.

Over the past two years, the board has issued six proposals – with one more expected later this year – and adopted two standards and related amendments.

The standard-setting, research, and rulemaking projects can be found on the Standard-Setting, Research, and Rulemaking Projects page.

Commenting on this, PCAOB chair, Erica Williams, said: “We have made incredible progress for investors thanks to the hard work of the talented PCAOB staff, and we are just getting started

“Our commitment to modernising our standards and rules remains stronger than ever as we continue working to get these agendas done and done right for investors.”

Short-Term Agenda

Of the 10 standard-setting projects on the short-term agenda:

Two have been adopted , including: Other Auditors and Confirmation, which had previously been stalled since 2010.

, including: Other Auditors and Confirmation, which had previously been stalled since 2010. Four have been proposed with adoption expected in 2024, including: Quality Control, Noncompliance with Laws and Regulations, General Responsibilities of the Auditor in Conducting an Audit (AS 1000), and Amendments Related to Aspects of Designing and Performing Audit Procedures that Involve Technology-Assisted Analysis of Information in Electronic Form.

with adoption expected in 2024, including: Quality Control, Noncompliance with Laws and Regulations, General Responsibilities of the Auditor in Conducting an Audit (AS 1000), and Amendments Related to Aspects of Designing and Performing Audit Procedures that Involve Technology-Assisted Analysis of Information in Electronic Form. Four proposals are expected in 2024, including: Attestation, Going Concern, Firm and Engagement Performance Metrics, and Substantive Analytical Procedures.

Mid-Term Agenda

PCAOB staff added a project on Inventory to the mid-term agenda.

PCAOB staff added Communication of Critical Audit Matters (CAMs) to the research agenda, following input from the Investor Advisory Group.

Of the four rulemaking projects added to the agenda in May of this year:

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

One has been proposed: Contributory Liability.

Contributory Liability. One is expected to be proposed before the end of 2023: Follow-on Disciplinary Proceedings.

Follow-on Disciplinary Proceedings. Two are expected to be proposed in 2024: Firm Reporting & Transparency, and Registration.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up