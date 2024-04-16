The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) has announced the appointment of Christine Gunia as director of the PCAOB’s division of registration and inspections (DRI). Prior to her current appointment, Gunia served as DRI’s acting director. She has been with the PCAOB since 2004.
The work of DRI includes the global network firm (GNF), non-affiliate firm, and broker-dealer firm inspection programs, as well as the registration program. As DRI’s director, Gunia oversees audit firm registrations and inspection of all domestic and foreign accounting firms that audit issuers whose securities trade in the U.S., as well as audits of SEC-registered broker-dealers.
Commenting on this, PCAOB chair, Erica Williams, said: “Christine is an experienced leader with outstanding expertise.
“We are very pleased that we can count on her continued leadership as we work to enhance PCAOB inspections and transparency for the benefit of investors and others.”
Before becoming acting director in October 2023, Gunia served as DRI’s deputy director. In this role, she was responsible for overseeing inspections of the six largest domestic accounting firms as well as their non-U.S. affiliated firms. She was named to the position in May 2018.
Gunia joined the PCAOB in 2004 and has worked primarily on inspections of both domestic and international large firms. Starting in 2011, she served as a team leader in the GNF program. Earlier, she spent three years as associate director in DRI’s national office, working on inspections of international firms.
Commenting on her appointment, Gunia said: “It’s a great honor to lead the DRI team, whose talent and commitment to investor protection never cease to amaze me.
“I look forward to what we will accomplish together on behalf of investors.”
From 2004 to 2008, Gunia was an inspector, focusing on domestic inspections of firms that are now included in the GNF program. Prior to joining the PCAOB, she worked at a registered public accounting firm in New York, Italy, and New Jersey.
Gunia holds a bachelor of science in accountancy from the George Washington University in Washington, DC, and is a certified public accountant in New York and New Jersey.