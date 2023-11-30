The Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) has joined forces with 13 organisations to form the Professional Accountancy Hub (PA Hub) to increase global collaboration between professional accountancy and business services organisations.

The PA Hub aims to build a ‘thriving and inclusive eco-system’ for the accountancy profession and wider business community through ‘strengthened collaborations between professional accountants, valuers, internal auditors, chartered secretaries, investors, and executives of listed companies’.

Collectively, the 14 members boast a community of over 3.6m professionals in accountancy and professional services.

The founding members of PA Hub are:

Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA)

• Association of Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA-CIMA)

• Association of Singapore Listed Companies (SGListCos)

• Chartered Accountants in Australia and New Zealand (CA ANZ)

• Chartered Accountants Ireland (CAI)

• CPA Australia (CPAA)

• Chartered Secretaries Institute of Singapore (CSIS)

• Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW)

• Institute of Chartered Accountants in India (ICAI)

• Institute of Chartered Accountants in Scotland (ICAS)

• Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA)

• Securities Investors Association Singapore (SIAS)

• The Institute of Internal Auditors Singapore (IIA Singapore)

• The Institute of Valuers and Appraisers Singapore (IVAS)

Of the 13 partners, ISCA has existing membership recognition arrangements with 5 professional accountancy institutes – CA ANZ, CAI, CPAA, ICAEW and ICAS. These membership recognition arrangements provide a pathway for ISCA members to be members of these institutes, and vice versa.

ISCA president Teo Ser Luck said: ISCA is proud to work with our partners and spearhead the establishment of the Professional Accountancy Hub, accelerating cooperation between professional accountancy and services organisations, especially those with a physical presence in Singapore. This highlights ISCA’s resolve to form a strengthened network for professional bodies and associations, collaborate with our peers, and share resources for the accountancy profession and professional services community in regulatory, technical, business and economic developments.”