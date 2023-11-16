The International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) announced its newest Board member and several reappointments to the Board this week. With these changes, IFAC will maintain a female-majority Board for the fifth consecutive year.
The new and reappointed IFAC Board members and their nominating member organisations are:
New IFAC Board appointments:
- Khalilullah Shaikh (The Institute of Chartered Accountant of Pakistan, Pakistan)
IFAC Board Reappointments:
- Atul Gupta (The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, India)
- Kohei Kan (The Japanese Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Japan)
- Chiara Mio (The Consiglio Nazionale dei Dottori Commercialisti e degli Esperti Contabili, Italy)
- Taryn Rulton (Chartered Accountants Australia & New Zealand, Australia)
New IFAC Member Organisations Admitted
In addition to the election of new Board members, the IFAC Council also approved new member and associate member organisations.
New IFAC Members:
- Ordem dos Contabilistas e Auditores de Moçambique (OCAM) – Mozambique
- Palestinian Association of Certified Public Accountants (PACPA) – Palestine
New Associates:
- Namibia Institute for Professional Accountants (NIPA) – Namibia
The new appointments, reappointments, and membership decisions were approved at IFAC’s 2023 Council meeting, held in Vienna on November 15-16.