Mazars, the international audit, tax and advisory firm, has released its 2023 Sustainability Report, highlighting the organisation’s dedication and commitment to sustainable growth. The report details Mazars’ progress on its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals and outlines strategic priorities for the year ahead.
Commenting on this, Mazars CEO, Phil Verity, said: “Mazars was founded on the guiding principles to act responsibly, in the public interest and for future generations. It is these principles that have guided us through the unprecedented global challenges and uncertainties of recent years, enabling us to stay focused on our core objectives: supporting organisations to grow responsibly, developing new ways to create long-term value and taking bold actions to help build more resilient businesses, economies, and communities.”
Understanding the need for a deep transformation – across all businesses – for a low carbon future, Mazars has committed to achieving net zero emissions across its business and value chain by 2050. The firm has also launched a dedicated sustainability service line, expanded its capacity for sustainability reporting compliance and assurance services, and broadened its human rights consultancy. These initiatives were driven by the growing demand for ESG support, largely due to new sustainability reporting legislation and increasing stakeholder pressure.
In 2023, Mazars also embarked on high-impact community engagement initiatives around social mobility and education. Together with IntoUniversity, a UK charity which helps to break down personal and systemic barriers to education and employment, Mazars’ team members volunteered more than 3,000 hours to inspire over 600 young people through a range of business simulations and career workshops.
Recognising the important role of high-quality services to serve the public interest, Mazars has reinforced its quality assurance measures. This includes enhancing governance through the formation of various quality boards and committees and establishing a clear roadmap to improve audit quality. Moreover, Mazars doubled the size of its innovation team and increased its capacity for responding to AI-related risks and opportunities through the introduction of new AI-specific policies, procedures and governance structures.
