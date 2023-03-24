Mazars has announced the creation of a centre of excellence dedicated to cyber security services. This platform will be developed around ATHENA’s teams and complements Mazars’ existing cyber security offering which includes compliance, audit, governance and technical testing.

Commenting on this defining moment for the firm, ATHENA’s founding partner, Wadi Mseddi, said: “ATHENA is a recognised player in the cyber security sector thanks to the experience it has acquired working with leading firms in many sectors and mainly in the financial services one. Mazars and ATHENA both strive for consistent excellence and quality and share common values. We expect this integration to be fast and minimally disruptive for our clients so that moving forward they can fully benefit from Mazars’ uniquely integrated model, wherever they operate. We are proud to join Mazars to continue to grow and take the next step in our journey.”

Mazars global head of technology and digital consulting, Nicolas Quairel, further commented: “We are delighted to welcome ATHENA’s teams to the Mazars partnership to broaden our service offering. By combining Mazars’ integrated team and international footprint with ATHENA’s technical skills and knowledge, we will significantly enhance the breadth and depth of services we provide to existing and future clients around the world. ATHENA is a Payment Card Industry Qualified Security Assessor (PCI QSA), an accreditation that will bolster Mazars’ expertise in this field.”

Mazars head of IT services in Tunisia, Houda Dridi, concluded: “We are delighted to have one of the leading cyber security firms in Tunisia join the Mazars partnership. We are sure this integration will bring benefits to Mazars and clients alike, and we look forward to working together.”

Until now, ATHENA mainly worked with Europe and Africa-based clients. With this integration, ATHENA teams will now benefit from Mazars’ international footprint and scale up their scope of operations to develop a full-fledged centre of excellence. The centre will be based in Tunisia and will operate across the world alongside local Mazars teams. .

Mazars’ global cyber security teams now rely on over 200 expert professionals.