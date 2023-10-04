KPMG UK has announced that the professional development pathway it offers to all consultants has now been accredited by the Chartered Management Consultant (ChMC) competency framework.

Central to this is KPMG’s new flagship learning programme, Core Consulting, which has been officially recognised by ChMC awarding organisation the Chartered Management Institute (CMI). This is the first time that CMI has awarded Recognised Programme status to a programme covering the CHMC standards.

Core Consulting is KPMG’s intensive and immersive five-day program designed to upskill its consultants. The learning outcomes are focused primarily on building deep empathy and deep collaborative skills as well as developing technical expertise.

The programme will be extended to all new graduates joining the firm in the coming months. By the end of this year programme will have been delivered to over 800 KPMG consultants from various grades. The program will also be extended into 2024.

Commenting on this, KPMG chief learning officer, Caroline Prendergast, said: “I am delighted that the core consulting programme has been recognised as a key building block towards Chartered status. As a result of the truly collaborative approach between consulting and learning, we will have 800 consultants on their way to being qualified by the end of the year.”

KMPG UK head of consulting, David Rowlands, added: “Our strength is our people, and our people perform best when they’re continually building confidence, skills and knowledge which can be used to solve client problems. A key hallmark of our consultants is an ability to work shoulder to shoulder with our clients which is why we’ve designed this course with an emphasis on soft skills as well as technical know-how.”

MCA chief executive, Tamzen Isacsson, further said: “It’s terrific news that so many consultants at KPMG will now be able start their professional journey towards becoming Chartered, gaining independent recognition for their experience and training. At its core CHMC is not just an assessment of over 50 competencies but a commitment to the highest of ethical standards and this provides great benefits for individuals and clients.”

Earlier this year KPMG announced it would be offering all its consultants the opportunity to work to become Chartered from their first day. Approximately 200 graduates and apprentices within KPMG’s consulting practice can now pursue chartered status from the outset of their careers at the firm, alongside other grades.

Since its launch in 2021, the ChMC has gained immense popularity. More than 850 Chartered Management Consultants have already been awarded the title, with over 4,000 on their ChMC journey.

CMI director and chartered management consultant, Matt Roberts, concluded: “It’s excellent that KPMG has chosen not only to get its programme accredited but also to ensure that the new core consulting programme now provides all who complete it with the confidence that it will help them work towards gaining full Chartered Management Consultant status.”