Building on KPMG’s global alliance with Google Cloud, KPMG in the UK has announced a new five-year agreement focused on further enabling its professionals to help enterprises transform their businesses with Google Cloud technologies and solutions.

Through this relationship expansion, KPMG expects to “strengthen” its emphasis in the UK market on cloud transformation, sustainability, mainframe modernisation with Google Cloud’s Dual Run, cyber security managed services and innovation. The investment reflects KPMG firms’ continued strategy to invest in technology and enhance their current portfolio of strategic alliances around the world.

This investment builds on work already being done between KPMG in the UK and Google Cloud, such as ESG IQ. This analytics platform, created by KPMG Lighthouse data scientists and engineers, uses Google Cloud infrastructure to help businesses address environmental, social, and governance challenges unique to their organisations.

It enables clients to select and pool structured ESG reference data from multiple providers and unstructured data from a wide range of sources, including news reports, non-governmental organisation (NGO) reports, research reports, and pages across the web. Clients can then better understand the drivers behind their ESG standings, providing root-cause analysis of what factors and issues have led to the assessment.

KPMG in the UK head of technology and alliances, Ian West, said: “It’s great to see the UK firm building on KPMG’s long-standing global relationship with Google Cloud by signing this five-year deal to enhance and expand our capabilities here in the UK. We believe it is important to be investing in the right technology solutions that can deliver the best outcomes for clients.”

“Enterprise-wide transformation is becoming increasingly important for businesses. Almost all respondents to KPMG’s latest Global Tech Survey said that their organisations’ digital transformations have improved profitability or performance over the past two years. Together with Google Cloud, we can continue to help organisations accelerate their digital transformation journeys.”

Google Cloud managing director for the UK and Ireland, Helen Kelisky, said: “Google Cloud and KPMG have a long history of helping enterprises digitally transform, including in the UK. Through our expanded partnership, we will bring Google Cloud’s sustainable infrastructure to customers and help them fundamentally improve their business in critical areas such as ESG, security, and mainframe modernisation.”

KPMG in the UK head of cloud enablement and Google Cloud Alliance business partner, Christ Astley, said: “KPMG and Google Cloud have already had success in transforming clients’ businesses, and this deal can help the UK firm offer an even more seamless approach. Having brought together KPMG’s Cloud Engineering capability with Google Cloud’s platform and services, this deal helps us take the next step to deliver great outcomes for clients across the UK.”