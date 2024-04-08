The Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) has launched the Singapore Chartered Accountant Qualification (SCAQ) Academy in partnership with the London School of Business and Finance (LSBF), one of SCAQ’s registered learning organisations (RLO).
The partnership aims to ‘make a mark on the global stage’ and support aspiring chartered accountants worldwide.
The SCAQ Academy will run classes in a hybrid format in order to support the evolving needs of SCAQ candidates. The hybrid approach will allow candidates with demanding schedules to dial in to classes from their homes or workplace to increase accessibility and flexibility. However, candidates who prefer interactive learning experiences can attend in-person classes in order to have face-to-face interactions.
Additionally, ISCA is launching the SCAQ Centre, a dedicated space located at level 3 of ISCA House on Cecil Street, Singapore. The space has been specifically designed to:
- Provide a conducive study environment for SCAQ candidates.
- Cater to working adults with convenient opening hours on weekdays and weekends.
- Host SCAQ study groups.
- Facilitate complimentary revision classes for local university alumni.
- Double up as a social space for engagement events such as networking sessions, thought leadership sharing, mentorship, and workshops.
Beyond providing a conducive space, there with be facilitated study sessions led by training professionals familiar with the SCAQ curriculum. These facilitated study sessions are designed to provide a help-on-demand service for candidates, so that candidates will be better positioned to pass their SCAQ module examinations.
LSBF Global CEO Rathakrishnan Govind said: This strategic alliance with ISCA signifies LSBF’s continued commitment to delivering professional accountancy qualification in Singapore. By teaming up with ISCA, the national accountancy body, we aspire to nurture the next generation of Chartered Accountants with the skills and expertise to lead in this new global business environment. With this collaboration, we expect over a thousand learners to have access to LSBF’s professional industry experienced faculty and with ISCA’s valuable resources, ensuring a comprehensive and impactful learning experience.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
ISCA president Teo Ser Luck said: “We envisage the launch of the SCAQ Academy and SCAQ Centre to meet the needs of our candidates and provide them with the flexibility and support that they require to learn and prepare for the qualifying exam. We will support every candidate’s professional development in their journey to becoming a chartered accountant.”
Last month, ISCA signed and MoU with PICPA to train accountants in the Philippines.