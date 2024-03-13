The Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA), to foster international collaboration and support the accountancy profession and businesses in Singapore and the Philippines.

Singapore is one of the Philippines’ top sources of foreign direct investment inflows and a major trading partner. With more than 1 million business enterprises and 1,430 accounting firms in the Philippines, ISCA and PICPA will work together to train and strengthen the professional development of accountants to support businesses.

PICPA will partner ISCA in developing accountancy talents and providing upskilling opportunities for accountancy professionals in the Philippines. Aspiring Chartered Accountants who would like to know more about the internationally recognised Singapore Chartered Accountant Qualification and other ISCA programmes such as the ISCA Professional Business Accountant Programme, the ISCA Financial Forensic Accounting Qualification, the ISCA Sustainability Professional Certifications and the recently launched Board of Directors Masterclass Programme can reach out to PICPA to find out more.

Through these programmes which are developed in Singapore and aligned with international standards, accountancy professionals will be equipped with relevant skills and competencies to meet business demands. This professional development collaboration between PICPA and ISCA will strengthen the capabilities of accountancy professionals, reinforce and support the capacities of businesses and the expansion plans of professional services firms.

ISCA and PICPA will also be exploring collaboration through joint-membership pathways, joint events, and conferences, aimed at promoting the attractiveness of the accountancy profession.

Commenting on this, PICPA national president, Randy Blanza, said: “It’s an exciting time for the practice of accountancy in the Philippines. This agreement will open more opportunities to Filipino CPAs to practice their profession in international markets, including Singapore and other international territories.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from The Accountant. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

ISCA chapter chairperson for the Philippines, Gladeys Jill Santos, concluded: “We are very pleased to be able to mark another milestone in ISCA’s efforts to develop the accountancy profession across the region. This agreement will bring the SCAQ and other ISCA programmes further, not only opening doors for accountants in the Philippines to gain internationally recognised credentials, but also growing and strengthening the accounting profession and businesses in both countries.”