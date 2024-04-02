Implementing accrual accounting is a significant priority for many public sector and government entities across jurisdictions as it enhances decision-making and improves transparency and accountability. Adopting and implementing accrual accounting standards successfully can be an intricate process involving many stakeholders.
To assist governments and government entities interested to report in accordance with the accrual-based International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS), IFAC has released a package of training materials collectively titled Implementing IPSAS: A Guide for Trainers for use by trainers to teach others about the standards and how to apply them.
Implementing IPSAS: A Guide for Trainers is the 2024 edition to Train the Trainer: Introduction to IPSAS released in November 2020. The 2024 edition includes updates to incorporate standards and pronouncements recently issued, including IPSAS 46, Measurement, IPSAS 47, Revenue, IPSAS 48, Transfer Expenses, and IPSAS 43, Leases.
Implementing IPSAS: A Guide for Trainers contains ten modules separated into topics that can be delivered as individual sessions. Each module includes a manual for the trainer and an accompanying set of slides which can be customised to suit their specific needs. Some modules also contain supplementary video content.
Commenting on this, IFAC principal, Laura Leka, said: “Transitioning to accrual and implementing IPSAS is an in-depth, team effort for a jurisdiction or public sector entity.
“These materials, created with input from the IPSASB, are comprehensive, technically sound, and can help in the provision of training that delivers the skills and knowledge necessary for a successful reform program.”
