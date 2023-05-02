The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland (ICAS) has appointed Karen Scholes as its vice president.

Scholes has held numerous roles with ICAS such as chairing its Members in Practice Advisory Board (MiPAB) and serving as convener of the ICAS Authorisation Committee. She has also been a member of the ICAS Council and ICAS Regulation Board.

Commenting on her appointment, Scholes said: “Having trained and passed through ICAS and worked closely with the organisation throughout my accountancy career, to be nominated as its new Vice President is a massive honour. The role gives me the opportunity to give back to ICAS and help ensure it’s well placed to deal with the challenges of the post-pandemic, post-Brexit, business climate.”

“I believe a key priority for ICAS, as the trend for the consolidation of accounting businesses continues alongside the increase in regulation, is how to best support the many small to medium firms out there, ensuring their voices are heard.”

Scholes plans to use her new ICAS role to encourage fresh talent into the finance sector, building on her many years of work supporting young people in business, “There’s a need for ICAS to be at the vanguard of efforts to attract and retain the next generation of accountants, from as wide a range of backgrounds as possible,” she said. “I believe the ICAS Foundation, which offers bursary and mentoring support to accountancy and finance students, will play a vital role in this drive to safeguard the future of the industry.

“I’d also like to explore how to boost inclusivity within ICAS, ensuring its membership and services fully reflect the diversity in the industry.”

At the end of March, ICAS wrote to the recently appointed first minister of Scotland, Humza Yousaf, outlining a series of agenda items they hope to see prioritised during his time in office.

In the letter to Yousaf, ICAS chief executive officer Bruce Cartwright outlined the need for audit and corporate governance reform in Scotland, while also expanding on the need for improvements in the field of sustainability reporting across the UK.