MHA, a top 13 accountancy network, has expanded its sustainability team and enhanced its green financing offering with the appointment of former NatWest Group director of climate propositions, Hiten Sonpal, as head of green finance.

Hiten has served as the lead for green finance offerings in his previous roles over the past 12 years, most recently at NatWest where he spearheaded the growth of the group’s renewable lending business. He specialises in innovative green finance structures supporting UK businesses in reducing their overheads and emissions through energy efficient technology. His expertise in green asset finance includes renewables, clean energy and zero emission mobility. Prior to joining MHA and to his role at Natwest, he served as Lombard head of specialist sectors.

Hiten’s appointment forms a key part of MHA’s rapidly growing sustainability and green finance capabilities. The network aims to support clients’ green commitments and ambitions in the face of high energy prices and a challenging economic environment. Hiten will be responsible for growing MHA’s green finance offering by providing lending and advisory services to support businesses achieve their climate change goals through renewable energy initiatives.

On his appointment, Sonpal commented: “I decided to join MHA as it was clear the firm shared my passion for sustainability and believes in the importance of green finance in supporting the UK’s net zero goals. MHA has shown commitment to innovation and being part of an organisation that encourages colleagues to think outside of the box, putting clients’ needs at the forefront of everything it does, was one of the key drivers in my decision to take this new role.”

He further added: “Green asset finance is now more important than ever. For our clients it not only helps them achieve their own green credentials but also protects their future as a business with energy security.”

MHA partner and chairman, Rakesh Shaunak, said: “Businesses of all sizes are coming under increasing pressure due to rising energy costs. More than ever wise investments in green technology can help businesses develop sustainable cash flows. For this reason we decided to further enhance our sustainability capability with a more comprehensive green finance and asset offering under Hiten’s capable and experienced stewardship.”

Shaunak concluded: “Hiten has high level expertise in supporting businesses onto a more sustainable operational footing. His wealth of technical expertise on green finance lending and his understanding of where the renewable energy market is heading will be incredibly valuable to both the team and our clients. We look forward to delivering real value to businesses as they aim to operate more sustainably in 2023 and beyond.”