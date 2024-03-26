More business leaders are prioritising sales of parts of their portfolio this year, indicating that the dealmaking market is likely to rebound after a quieter 2023 – according to research from Deloitte.

Findings from Deloitte’s global bi-annual divestitures survey show that 60% of business leaders are assessing their willingness and readiness to sell by undertaking strategic reviews of their portfolios at least twice a year. This is an increase from 54% two years ago.

When asked about their expectations over the next 12-18 months, 79% of those surveyed said that they expect to consider at least three divestments. The level of expected activity has almost doubled from the same point in 2022, when the outlook was decidedly gloomier, with only 41% of business leaders expecting the same level of activity in the year ahead. Fewer than 2% had no intention of selling any parts of their business.

Almost 65% of leaders said that they had received a higher-than-expected price for assets in their most recent divestiture; a jump from 41% two years ago. Although optimistic, caution should be urged, with 98% of respondents reporting that they had abandoned a sale in the last 12-18 months. The top reason was a change to internal strategy (37%), but external factors such as a lack of buyer interest (35%), changes in the competitive environment (34%), and regulatory challenges (33%) were also factors.

Reasons for further future sales differ amongst business leaders. 40% have concerns about the regulatory environment and tax regime in which they operate, 39% anticipate a change in market conditions, 35% cite a business no longer being part of their core business, and 35% will look to divest due to activist shareholders.

Commenting on this, Deloitte UK partner and head of divestitures, Jason Caulfield, said: “Our survey shows that companies are expecting to make more divestments in the next 12 to 18 months. Many businesses haven’t divested for some time and are in the process of readying themselves to do so. With anticipated interest rate reductions, opportunistic buyers will be waiting in the wings and those who can move now will do so to snap up good deals before valuation expectations reset.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from The Accountant. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

“Given continued cost pressures and economic and political uncertainty across a number of markets, businesses should expect more scrutiny from prospective buyers than in recent years. Almost all survey respondents have reported an abandoned divestiture in the last 12-18 months, which shows that, even when there is both sell-side and buy-side appetite, parties will be prepared to take the tough decision to walk away from deals.

“To make the most of the divestment opportunities that will emerge from improving market conditions, businesses should review their portfolios now to identify potential divestments and prepare a robust value story that can stand up to heightened scrutiny by potential buyers.”