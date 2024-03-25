Although economic activity has picked up since the start of the year, the outlook remains weak by historical standards. GDP growth is forecast at 0.3% in 2024, accelerating to 0.9% in 2025, with longer-term economic growth expected to reach just 1% this decade, according to KPMG’s latest UK Economic Outlook.

Inflation is expected to return to its 2% target in the first half of the year, which should pave the way for interest rate cuts from the summer. Interest rates are forecast to fall by 100 basis points this year, settling at 3% in the second half of 2025.

Falling interest rates could spur partial recovery in liquidity conditions, with accumulated ‘dry powder’ aiding a bounce-back in private equity deals. However, the deterioration in access to finance pre-dates the current interest rate cycle and funding costs are expected to remain above earlier lows. So, while short-term recovery in liquidity conditions is on the cards, longer-term issues may be more persistent.

There are ongoing signs that the labour market is softening, with employers hesitant to commit to new hires. However, a lower participation rate – due to adverse population trends and a larger proportion of the population actively choosing not to look for work – could leave the supply of labour relatively low. Pay growth is expected to ease but to outstrip inflation, at 4.5% in 2024 and 3.7% in 2025, according to KPMG’s latest projections.

Commenting on this, KPMG UK chief economist, Yael Selfin, said: “The UK economy is recovering from the shallow recession registered in the second half of last year. Business surveys are consistent with a reacceleration of growth, households are rebuilding their purchasing power, and consumer confidence is expected to bounce back. However, persistent weakness in the economy’s supply potential will prevent growth from exceeding 0.2-0.3% per quarter.”

The fall in house prices may have already bottomed out, but higher borrowing costs and expectation of lower rates are likely to keep housing transactions at low levels, as potential borrowers delay purchases in anticipation of better deals. Nonetheless, the fall in house prices turned out milder than expected, at around 4% from peak to trough. This could help support the housing wealth of homeowners, restoring confidence and fuelling growth in consumption. KPMG forecasts household consumption rising by 0.5% in 2024 and 1.5% in 2025 in real terms.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from The Accountant. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Meanwhile, looser financial conditions and lower interest rates are the main factors driving stronger investment growth. While investment is forecast to see a minor fall of 0.1% during 2024, a recovery is then is expected to take hold in 2025, reversing this decline with growth of 0.3% that year.

Selfin concluded: “Demand remains the main source of concern for many businesses, as they put hiring decisions on hold and reconsider investment plans. The upcoming general elections, both at home and among the UK’s main trading partners, compound the uncertainty surrounding future tax and trade policies within an already fragile geopolitical landscape. Those adept at navigating these challenges stand to gain the most from seizing the first-mover advantage.”