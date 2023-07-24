The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) has announced that chief Information and data officer, Eric Hagopian, will leave the PCAOB after more than four years of service.

PCAOB Office of Data, Security, and Technology deputy director of architecture and engineering, Evan Lee, has been named acting chief information officer effective upon Hagopian’s departure.

Hagopian joined the PCAOB in February 2019 and was later named the PCAOB’s first chief information and data officer in June 2019. During his tenure, the PCAOB made crucial technological advances through the adoption of new collaboration tools, stronger analytical capabilities, better mobility and networking, and enhanced security. These capabilities proved instrumental in helping the PCAOB address challenges related to recent developments, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the PCAOB’s first-ever inspections of registered public accounting firms headquartered in mainland China and Hong Kong.

Commenting on this, PCAOB chair, Erica Williams, said: “In his time with us, Eric has always brought a tremendous spirit of technological innovation and leadership, and we thank him for his service.

“We are fortunate to have someone with Evan’s experience and expertise step into this important role.”

Commenting on his departure, Hagopian said: “It has been an honor to advance the use of data, develop systems, and modernise technology that helped the PCAOB effectively carry out its investor-protection mission”

Before joining the PCAOB in 2022, Lee was the chief technology officer at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General. Lee also led large technology modernisation programs for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. In addition to his government service, Lee has served in a variety of senior technology leadership roles at companies in the private sector. He holds a Master of Science degree in information technology management, and a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science.

Commenting on his appointment, Lee said: “The PCAOB has an outstanding technology team, and I am looking forward to leading them during this period while we continue to drive ongoing digital transformation efforts.”