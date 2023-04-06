Cloud payroll software provider, KeyPay, has rebranded to Employment Hero as it expands its payroll offering with HR features to accountants, bookkeepers and payroll bureaus in the UK.

Founded in Australia in 2012, KeyPay launched in the UK in 2019 as a primarily partner focused business, and was acquired by HR, payroll and employee engagement platform Employment Hero in December 2021. In 2022, 2.5 million people were paid using KeyPay and, that same year, the business celebrated its 10th anniversary.

Since the acquisition, the businesses have been unifying the brands, integrating teams, and sharing best practices to ensure they continue to provide the best payroll, HR and employee engagement services to their partner clients and business customers.

Employment Hero payroll product manager, Suzanne Gallagher, said: “This is an exciting time for us, our partner clients and SME customers. The coming together of our payroll, HR and employee engagement software platform opens opportunities for our accountancy and payroll partners as well as SME businesses looking for payroll assistance, providing them with increased access to knowledge and resources.”

Employment Hero primarily operates with SMEs across multiple industries. The business launched in the UK in 2020 and currently helps more than 200,000 businesses across five countries to manage their HR and employment needs daily. The platform has more than one million active users and invests £16m ($19.9m) in research and development each year.

Employment Hero CEO, Ben Thompson, concluded: “Our shared goal has always been the same – to work efficiently together as a business and ultimately provide the best outcomes for our partners and customers. We’re continuing our passion of making payroll easy and aligning the brands to transform the payroll and employee experience for everyone.”