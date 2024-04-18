KPMG UK has has been granted the Cyber Incident Exercise (CIE) Assured Provider status. This recognition underscores KPMG’s capacity to offer responses to cyber security incidents.
The CIE scheme, overseen by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), ensures that assured service providers meet rigorous standards for high-quality cyber incident exercising. KPMG’s capacity to developing and delivering controlled, scenario-based exercises aligns with the NCSC’s technical standards, providing organisations with a safe environment to practice, evaluate, and enhance their cyber incident response plans.
Commenting on this, KPMG UK cyber security partner, Indy Dhami, said: “Our team’s dedication, expertise, and commitment to continuous improvement through cyber and operational resilience has been instrumental in achieving this milestone. Becoming an NCSC CIE Assured Service Provider reinforces our ability to support cross-sector clients, helping them test preparedness and decision-making capabilities whilst navigating the complexities of cyber threats effectively.
“As a delivery partner for the NCSC CIE scheme, CREST is thrilled to congratulate KPMG on achieving Assured Provider status”, said Rowland Johnson, President of CREST. In achieving this honour, it has shown excellence in helping customers prepare for cyber incidents. With rising cyber-attacks on enterprises of all types, an effective response is one of the most important parts of building cyber resilience. This will give any organisation that wants to test its incident response the assurance that KPMG will be able to support them.”
