In a letter sent to US Department of the Treasury secretary Janet Yellen, Internal Revenue Service (IRS) commissioner Danny Werfel and every member of Congress, the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) has detailed how an IRS shutdown during the tax filing season would harm the Service, taxpayers and tax practitioners. The letter also outlines recommendations to the IRS that could mitigate the long-term effects of a shutdown.

AICPA’s letter follows the signing of H.R. 6363, the Further Continuing Appropriations and Other Extensions Act of 2024, into law. H.R. 6363 is a Continuing Resolution (CR) that extends government funding at its current levels for operations of the Treasury Department, which includes the IRS. Based on the current “laddered” CR approach, continued funding for the IRS expires at midnight on February 2, 2024 – less than two weeks after the start of the 2023 tax filing season.

“Past experience has taught us that an IRS shutdown, especially between now and 15 April, 2024, will have dire consequences to the IRS, taxpayers and their practitioners. The longer the shutdown, the larger the backlog and other challenges become,” the letter says.

The letter goes on to express concerns that core tax administration functions such as Taxpayer Assistance Center operations, some refund processing and responses to paper correspondence from taxpayers would abruptly halt in the event of a shutdown. An IRS operating with limited functionality during the tax filing season would harm Americans of all income levels across the country – and the longer the shutdown lasts, the more the harm will compound.

Tax practitioners work in partnership with the IRS to ensure tax obligations are honored in a timely manner, which helps to ensure the nation’s finances remain strong. According to AICPA members, though there have been recent improvements to IRS services, processes are still not functioning at their normal levels, or even pre-pandemic levels. Adding an IRS shutdown will create more problematic issues, burdens and backlogs, similar to those created by the pandemic. Simply put, shutting down during the tax filing season would be disastrous to the country’s tax administration and revenue collection systems.



The AICPA recommendations to the IRS include:

· Update the current Contingency Plan to include filing season specific activities.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from The Accountant. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

· Take an approach similar to the IRS Fiscal Year 2023 Lapse Appropriations Contingency Plan, in which the IRS excepted 100% of the IRS employees by using the provided supplemental appropriations available through Section 10301 of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), Pub. L. 117-169.

· Provide automatic extensions of notices and collections until 90 days after the shutdown ending date.

· Keep all online systems and accounts accessible to taxpayers and tax practitioners.

· Retain more Chief Counsel attorneys to provide detailed guidance to taxpayers to meet their reporting requirements.