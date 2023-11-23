Whistleblower reports to HMRC have surged 47% in the past year, from 106,920 in 2021/22 to 157,270 in 2022/23 shows new research by international law firm RPC.

RPC partner and head of tax disputes, Adam Craggs, has stated that the vast scale of fraud against the government’s COVD-19 assistance schemes might be a major driver in the large increase in whistleblower reports to HMRC.

HMRC is responsible for investigating furlough fraud. The National Audit Office has estimated that at least £7.3bn was lost to fraudsters taking advantage of the furlough scheme and Eat Out to Help Out initiative.

Craggs added: “The furlough scheme was a magnet for fraudsters with significant sums lost in the public purse. The general public is understandably outraged by that, and this sense of outrage may be a driver in this large increase in reports of suspected fraud to HMRC.

“Reports of tax fraud will come from a diverse range of sources, such as disgruntled and former employees, former partners/spouses, customers and competitors.”

Craggs further noted that HMRC is closing the net on tax fraud. Improvements in internal systems, such as HMRC’s new ‘Connect’ AI technology, and international cooperation are helping HMRC to crack down on tax fraud.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from The Accountant. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

RPC partner, Michelle Sloane, noted that while the increase in fraud reports suggests HMRC is successfully encouraging whistleblowers to come forward, more can be done. HMRC currently pays whistleblowers on an ‘ad hoc’ basis, whereas standardising payments would likely mean a higher quality of evidence being passed to the tax authority.

Sloane points to the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) which pays whistleblowers 15-30% of additional tax collected as a consequence of successful investigations initiated with whistleblower information. The IRS paid 132 informants a total of $37.8m in 2022 – 58 times the amount paid by HMRC over the same period.

Sloane explained: “Paying informants is likely to increase the number of investigations, and will improve the quality of information HMRC receives.

“The IRS has shown that financial incentives lead to successful investigations. HMRC should seriously examine this option if it wants to decrease the amount of money lost as a result of tax fraud.”