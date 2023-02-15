Business software provider Advanced surveyed over 5,000 senior decision makers to provide insights around changing working priorities and practices across a range of industries. Their findings note that:

AI is set to be a major trend in recruitment in 2023

54% of business professionals in a recent survey said that new technology was helping them with faster task completion

13% said that they have no formal approach to performance management at all, while 20% have moved from traditional performance management to a continuous (CPM) model

Software and AI give HR professionals more time to spend talking with people, helping them with day-to-day issues, delivering effective Learning and Development programmes and of course, managing hiring and onboarding processes.

Advanced chief people officer, Alex Arundale, notes several key HR trends to watch out for in 2023.

Continuous performance management (CPM)



Regarding automation, Arundale said: “CPM is the modern way for effectively managing employees in remote, hybrid and flexible working environments. Frequent, two-way communications around performance ensure that specific successes and/or issues are not forgotten by the time an annual appraisal comes around.

“In a competitive market for skills, employees are seeking the reassurance of effective and accurate performance management. However, only 20% of businesses are already using CPM, with 65% still using some form of annual appraisal and a surprising 13% have no formal approach to performance management at all. We predict rapid adoption of CPM as employers seek to implement more effective attraction and retention strategies.”

Artificial Intelligence



When touching on AI, Arundale said: “AI is the big thing for recruitment in 2023. Our Trends Survey shows that 23% of HR professionals say they find it difficult to attract suitable candidates for a role and only 10% say they do not struggle to make new hires. AI can help employers identify the most suitable candidates, assessing soft skills and body language, as well as helping to speed up the recruitment process. The most successful strategies to use AI for hiring combine it with the expertise, experience and intuition of HR recruitment professionals.”

Automation



Arundale further discussed automation, commenting: “Automation is a game-changer. The Advanced Trends Survey revealed that 54% of business professionals found technology was helping them with faster task completion. Automated processes avoid the need for long-winded and repetitive form-filling, allowing employees to perform many of the day-to-day HR interactions for themselves, such as organising annual leave or signing up for training courses. HR professionals are ‘people’ people – they have great interpersonal skills and are most effectively deployed when listening to and responding to employees directly, rather than being caught up in manual admin processes.”

Cloud-based technology



Finally, Arundale offered his thoughts on cloud-based technology: “Cloud-based technology supports hybrid and flexible working as files and information are available to all users, in real time. Edits made by one person are seen immediately by colleagues, enabling them to work collaboratively within the same documents and data. The pandemic accelerated the move to the Cloud throughout 2020-2022, and organisations that have yet to make the change will likely transition this year. Our survey shows 33% of business leaders were making Cloud-adoption a priority for 2023.”

Outlining their recent report, the Advanced site notes “This is an undoubtedly challenging period for businesses. After two years of struggling with the Pandemic and the remaining uncertainties of post-Brexit commerce, the UK is now experiencing rocketing energy and fuel costs. All this has contributed to a cost-of living crisis that is being felt by individuals and businesses at all levels. The focus remains firmly on achieving business growth and profit, at a time when organisations are finding it more difficult than ever to attract and recruit talent and there is a record number of unfilled job vacancies.”