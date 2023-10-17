ICAEW students have now received the results of their September 2023 ACA Professional Level exams.

In total, 4,743 students sat exams in September, and achieved the following pass rates:

Audit and Assurance: 80.1%

Business Planning: Banking: 62.7%

Business Planning: Insurance: 100.0%

Business Planning: Taxation: 80.4%

Business Strategy and Technology: 86.2%

Financial Accounting and Reporting (IFRS): 64.7%

Financial Accounting and Reporting (UK GAAP): 0%

Financial Management: 82.9%

Tax Compliance: 88.7%

Only six candidates sat the Financial Accounting and Reporting (UK GAAP) exam in September.

Commenting on this, ICAEW managing director for education and training, Will Holt, said: “Congratulations to all our students who passed their Professional Level exams, and well done to those who received one of our subject Order of Merit prizes.

“My condolences to those who did not pass exams on this occasion. Setbacks do happen but they can also be turned into an opportunity to demonstrate resilience and come back stronger next time.

“We wish all ICAEW students every success in their future studies and careers.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

PROFESSIONAL LEVEL, SEPTEMBER 2023

SUBJECT ORDER OF MERIT

Audit and Assurance

First place and the Watts prize

Siti Sarah Binti Ahmad Lutpi, Malaysia

Business Planning: Banking

First place

· Anonymous, Birmingham (Deloitte LLP)

Business Planning: Insurance

First place

· Anonymous, Betchworth (Deloitte LLP)

Business Planning: Taxation

First place and the Little prize

Joshua Lack, London (HW Fisher LLP)

Business Strategy and Technology

First place and the Railton prize

Joshua Lack, London (HW Fisher LLP)

Financial Accounting and Reporting

First place and Spicer and Pegler prize

Rhianna Cratchley, Leeds (KPMG LLP)

Financial Management

First place and the Howitt prize

Ben Atkins, Birmingham (Evelyn Partners LLP)

Tax Compliance

First place and the Knox prize

Rhianna Cratchley, Leeds (KPMG LLP)