ICAEW students have now received the results of their September 2023 ACA Professional Level exams.
In total, 4,743 students sat exams in September, and achieved the following pass rates:
- Audit and Assurance: 80.1%
- Business Planning: Banking: 62.7%
- Business Planning: Insurance: 100.0%
- Business Planning: Taxation: 80.4%
- Business Strategy and Technology: 86.2%
- Financial Accounting and Reporting (IFRS): 64.7%
- Financial Accounting and Reporting (UK GAAP): 0%
- Financial Management: 82.9%
- Tax Compliance: 88.7%
Only six candidates sat the Financial Accounting and Reporting (UK GAAP) exam in September.
Commenting on this, ICAEW managing director for education and training, Will Holt, said: “Congratulations to all our students who passed their Professional Level exams, and well done to those who received one of our subject Order of Merit prizes.
“My condolences to those who did not pass exams on this occasion. Setbacks do happen but they can also be turned into an opportunity to demonstrate resilience and come back stronger next time.
“We wish all ICAEW students every success in their future studies and careers.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
PROFESSIONAL LEVEL, SEPTEMBER 2023
SUBJECT ORDER OF MERIT
Audit and Assurance
First place and the Watts prize
- Siti Sarah Binti Ahmad Lutpi, Malaysia
Business Planning: Banking
First place
· Anonymous, Birmingham (Deloitte LLP)
Business Planning: Insurance
First place
· Anonymous, Betchworth (Deloitte LLP)
Business Planning: Taxation
First place and the Little prize
- Joshua Lack, London (HW Fisher LLP)
Business Strategy and Technology
First place and the Railton prize
- Joshua Lack, London (HW Fisher LLP)
Financial Accounting and Reporting
First place and Spicer and Pegler prize
- Rhianna Cratchley, Leeds (KPMG LLP)
Financial Management
First place and the Howitt prize
- Ben Atkins, Birmingham (Evelyn Partners LLP)
Tax Compliance
First place and the Knox prize
- Rhianna Cratchley, Leeds (KPMG LLP)