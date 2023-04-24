ICAEW students have received the results of their March 2023 ACA Professional Level exams.

In total, 3,937 students sat exams in March, and achieved the following pass rates:

Audit and Assurance: 74.8%

Financial Accounting and Reporting (IFRS): 80.5%

Financial Accounting and Reporting (UK GAAP): 61.5%

Tax Compliance: 75.3%

Business Planning: Taxation: 76.6%

Business Strategy and Technology: 91.7%

Financial Management: 80.5%

ICAEW managing director for education and training, Hazel Garvey, said: “Well done to all students who passed their Professional Level exams, with particular congratulations for all those who received one of our subject orders of merit.

“We wish all ICAEW students every success in the future.”

Professional Level, March 2023

International Subject Orders of Merit

Business Strategy and Technology

Joint first place and the Railton prize

Elee-Rose Murphy, Rickmansworth (PwC LLP)

Olivier Bolton, Manchester (PwC LLP)

Audit and Assurance

First place and the Watts prize

Anonymous, Malaysia

Financial Management

Joint first place and the Howitt prize

Molly Yorke, Plymouth (Bishop Fleming LLP)

Patrick Chapman, Billingshurst (Mazars LLP)

Andrew Penny, London (PwC LLP)

Financial Accounting and Reporting:

First place and the Spicer and Pegler prize

Hannah Evans, Manchester (PwC LLP)

Tax compliance

First place and the Knox prize

Stephen Arthur, London (Civil Service Finance Fast Stream)

Business Planning: Taxation

First place and the Little prize

Rachel Leedham, London (PwC LLP)