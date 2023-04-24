ICAEW students have received the results of their March 2023 ACA Professional Level exams.
In total, 3,937 students sat exams in March, and achieved the following pass rates:
- Audit and Assurance: 74.8%
- Financial Accounting and Reporting (IFRS): 80.5%
- Financial Accounting and Reporting (UK GAAP): 61.5%
- Tax Compliance: 75.3%
- Business Planning: Taxation: 76.6%
- Business Strategy and Technology: 91.7%
- Financial Management: 80.5%
ICAEW managing director for education and training, Hazel Garvey, said: “Well done to all students who passed their Professional Level exams, with particular congratulations for all those who received one of our subject orders of merit.
“We wish all ICAEW students every success in the future.”
Professional Level, March 2023
International Subject Orders of Merit
Business Strategy and Technology
Joint first place and the Railton prize
- Elee-Rose Murphy, Rickmansworth (PwC LLP)
- Olivier Bolton, Manchester (PwC LLP)
Audit and Assurance
First place and the Watts prize
- Anonymous, Malaysia
Financial Management
Joint first place and the Howitt prize
- Molly Yorke, Plymouth (Bishop Fleming LLP)
- Patrick Chapman, Billingshurst (Mazars LLP)
- Andrew Penny, London (PwC LLP)
Financial Accounting and Reporting:
First place and the Spicer and Pegler prize
- Hannah Evans, Manchester (PwC LLP)
Tax compliance
First place and the Knox prize
- Stephen Arthur, London (Civil Service Finance Fast Stream)
Business Planning: Taxation
First place and the Little prize
- Rachel Leedham, London (PwC LLP)