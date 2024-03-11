York University’s Schulich School of Business has announced the launch of a new Graduate Diploma in Accounting Analytics (GDAN).
The diploma programme has been developed to provide accounting professionals with the latest expertise in accounting data analytics and visualisation, honing critical thinking abilities, and cultivating analytical and leadership skills within the dynamic world of data analytics and information technology in accounting.
The programme includes a hands-on, real-world consulting project carried out at an organisation that will require students to provide data-based, actionable strategic business insights. The programme also embraces Generative AI technologies, guiding students to use them effectively and securely in an accounting context.
The fully remote part-time diploma programme – one of the first of its kind in Eastern Canada – will commence in September 2024 and will be offered online over an eight-month period. The programme is aimed at accounting graduates or professionals with 2-4 years of accounting-related work experience.
Commenting on this, Schulich director of the Master of Accounting programme and associate professor of accounting, Shanker Trivedi, said: “The Graduate Diploma in Accounting Analytics is designed to develop graduates who are well-versed in the interface between the broad areas of accounting, information technology, data analytics and data visualisation.
“What sets our programme apart is its focus on practical, immediately applicable skills that empower graduates to make an immediate impact in their careers.”
