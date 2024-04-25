Vertex, a global provider of tax technology solutions and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), has announced that it has been selected to join the Oracle Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerator for SaaS Initiative. With expertise in Oracle Cloud Fusion Cloud Applications integrations, Vertex continues to leverage the power of contract and tax data to optimise customer operations and outcomes.

Vertex vice president of indirect sales, Bradd Wildstein, said: “Building on our longstanding relationship with Oracle, we are thrilled to join the Oracle ISV Accelerator.

“Through this partnership, Vertex can now enhance our customers’ finance and sales processes by integrating essential tax solutions into Oracle Fusion Applications. It’s more than just data integration — it’s about unifying disparate functions, streamlining operations, and amplifying benefits for our mutual customers.”

Vertex and Oracle’s global customers process hundreds of millions of transactions per month on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Along with an overall 35% performance boost, customers hosting Vertex solutions on OCI have reported an average performance increase of 20% in Accounts Receivable processing and 14% in Accounts Payable processing. Additionally, customers using the Vertex Accelerator on OCI have reported the ability to set up and configure in a matter of minutes, delivering a faster time to “Go Live.”

Vertex senior global director, Marc Duclos, said: “The Oracle ISV Accelerator for SaaS Initiative amplifies our partnership and our ability to successfully support mutual customers – delivering a faster time to value regardless of how or where they do business.

“With decades of experience on Oracle products, our deeply integrated solutions are globally hosted on OCI.”

Since its initial release more than three years ago, the Vertex Accelerator offering has been steadily delivering a “near push-button” experience for more than 175 global customers looking to integrate Vertex tax solutions. Vertex tax solutions are designed to scale and handle complex tax and compliance requirements, enabling Oracle customers to streamline global tax compliance with a single integrated platform.

Oracle vice president for North American applications ecosystem, Dan Haller, concluded: “Oracle and Vertex work together to provide our mutual customers with innovative tax solutions.

“Vertex integrations streamline tax determination and compliance, improving the customer experience and reducing the burden on IT and finance teams. We’re excited to have them join the Oracle ISV Accelerator for SaaS Initiative.”