The UK’s current tax environment is now prompting businesses to consider moving abroad, according to industry experts. The UK’s tax system now deemed a ‘frozen tax world’, following Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s reduction in NI taxes offset by frozen income tax thresholds, is now leading to many more Brits seeking advice on savings.

The frozen Inheritance Tax (IHT) nil rate bands, a disliked tax according to a YouGov survey, is contributing to an increase in interest of Brits with businesses to move abroad.

2023 proved to be a difficult year for the UK’s dealmaking ecosystem, with a recent report from the London Stock Exchange Group’s Deals Intelligence Team stating that the total value of mergers and acquisitions involving UK firms fell by 33% throughout 2023 – a continuation of the decline in activity that has occurred since the post-pandemic boom of 2021.

Over the previous year, companies and investment funds were encouraged to rein in spending due to continued hikes to the base rate of interest, peaking at 5.25% in August. As a result, capital has shortened within the dealmaking scene, as the number of new UK investment funds dropped to a 20-year low over the year.

In light of this and as fears of a recession continue to grip experts from across the country, many are predicting an interest rate cut from the BoE citing the surprising fall in inflation alongside demonstrable signs of fiscal contraction. According to Claire Trachet, cutting interest rates would allow struggling scale-ups and SMEs to form the backbone of a prospective M&A comeback as access to capital from traditional funding sources eases, allowing for a dealmaking resurgence on the back of the mid-sized merger.

Commenting on this, Trachet CEO and founder, Claire Trachet, said: “Many voices from across the investor landscape are calling on the BoE to urgently reassess their macroeconomic priorities in the new year. With inflation set to continue its rapid fall and symptoms of a potential recession worsening, it’s time that policymakers looked towards kickstarting the UK’s economic recovery.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from The Accountant. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

“Within the M&A sector, the mid-sized merger is poised to dominate the dealmaking landscape, with many overseas investors looking to buy up undervalued UK-based startups. A cut to interest rates by the BoE would, therefore, be essential in allowing domestic investors to take a greater share within the UK’s projected M&A recovery, reverting the focus back towards high-growth ventures.”