The UK Endorsement Board (UKEB) has published its 2024/25 Regulatory Strategy and Feedback Statement following a stakeholder consultation on its strategy. It sets out year three of the UKEB’s three-year strategy.
As always, the workplan for the financial year 2024/25 will focus on those aspects of the IASB’s (International Accounting Standards Board) agenda that are of highest priority to UK stakeholders. In line with the UKEB Board’s ongoing aim to obtain maximum value from its available resources.
Commenting on this, UKEB chair, Pauline Wallace, said: “As the UK National Standard Setter for international accounting standards, the UKEB continues to fulfil its important role in influencing the development of high-quality IFRS accounting standards suitable for UK adoption.
“Our regulatory strategy for this coming year will focus the UKEB’s budgeted resources on the key areas that are of greatest importance and impact to our stakeholders.”
For operational reasons, the UKEB’s 2024/25 budget is incorporated within the FRC Plan and Budget.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData