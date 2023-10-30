The Accountant has launched its second digital supplement, The Sustainable Accountant
To extend our content offering, we bring additional value to our readers and partners by way of The Sustainable Accountant supplement, which includes original thought leadership and case studies by AICPA® & CIMA®, Kreston International, and SMS Latinoamérica showing the workings of their business strategies and operations.
The next TA and IAB digital supplement for 2023 will be focused on AI. TA’s previous supplement, The Developing Accountant launched in May and can be read here
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData