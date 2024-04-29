In our latest digital supplement we, along with our partners Russell Bedford International and SMS Latinoamérica, explore all things recruitment and retention.

Key highlights include:

  • Change Management: How the audit profession must reinvent its talent proposition to flourish in the future
  • Russell Bedford International: Becoming a model of excellence in workplace culture
  • SMS Latinoamérica: The search for the next generation of accountants
  • Five things your business needs to consider to improve staff retention
  • How can the accountancy profession become more inclusive for women
  • Race for Talent: The acquisition and retention landscape across the profession
  • Succession planning and its impact on employee retention

