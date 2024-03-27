Accountex London is returning in the Spring, on 15-16 May 2024. London’s ExCeL is expected to welcome over ten thousand accounting and finance professionals through its doors.
The education programme offers up to 16 free CPD hours, and will be held across 13 theatres and 250+ sessions. It will be made up of innovators and thought-leaders from the field and beyond.
Commenting on this, Accountex portfolio director, Caroline Hobden, said: “This is our best programme to date! It covers a wide variety of topics for those in practice or industry, for bookkeepers and those just starting out in their careers – there is something for everybody.”
Former UK chancellor (2016-2019) and RCK senior advisor, Philip Hammond, will be hosting the seminar ‘Forward look – what the future looks like for the UK economy and public finances’. Hammond will explore future threats and opportunities for the economy, as well as the part the tax system can play in delivering the solutions.
ICAEW immediate past president, Julia Penny, will be delivering the seminar ‘Impacts of the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023’. This session will cover what the key changes are and how to navigate them.
Accountex regular Rebecca Benneyworth will be returning to the stage to dive into all things tax, with the session ‘Current topical tax issues’. Benneyworth will take visitors on a whistle stop tour of key issues and changes, together with the practical implications and advice prompts for clients.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Also delving into the world of tax is Sharon Cooke, tax technical director from 20:20 Innovation, as she highlights her ‘Top 10 tax considerations for 2024/25’, which will include practical pointers and key takeaways.
The Bookkeepers Theatre, sponsored by ICB, will have a programme full of seminars specifically catered to the Bookkeeping community. Jo Wood and Zoe Whitman from The 6 Figure Bookkeeper will be delivering the session ‘How to maximise the software you already have’. The panel will discuss how to automate routine tasks, unlock hidden features, and how to build a micro practice with a smaller team.
Claire Bartlett, from Arden Bookkeeping will be giving the talk ‘The best kept secret – how bookkeepers can profit from accountants’ disregard for everyday tasks’. Bartlett will look at the benefits of being involved on a daily level with clients, and how this is setting Bookkeepers apart from Accountants.
In an official release, the Accountex team noted that they are ‘excited’ to welcome first time speaker Mhari Aitken, ethics fellow at The Alan Turing Institute, to the show for the session ‘Addressing the Real Risks of AI.’ The talk promises to cut through the noise surrounding AI, and will set out what the real risks are, and how to address them.
After the success of his session at Accountex Summit Manchester, Richard McCann is presenting ‘Audit your mindset: overcoming challenges with the power of ‘iCan’. Here he will draw from his personal journey of healing and growth. The presentation promises to empower audiences, with invaluable insights and practical strategies to conquer challenges and achieve success.