Sovos has announced a joint business relationship with the Belgian PwC Firm PwC Business Advisory Services bv/srl, leveraging the companies’ complementary tax and advisory service expertise and solutions to address vital e-invoicing and e-reporting needs.
Through this joint business relationship, Sovos and PwC clients can access comprehensive services to adeptly tackle the ever-evolving regulatory challenges linked to e-invoicing and e-reporting, as additional countries look to join the more than 80 countries worldwide with existing e-invoice requirements.
Through implementation of the Sovos Compliance Cloud, organisations will be able to identify and document client e-invoicing regulatory requirements across various markets, evaluate existing processes and technology, and align business objectives. Introduced in February, the Sovos Compliance Cloud is the industry’s premier unified, cloud-based tax compliance and regulatory software platform that provides a holistic system of record for global compliance.
Commenting on this, PwC in Belgium partner, Ellen Cortvriend, said: “As companies navigate an increasingly interconnected and dynamic marketplace, the need for a more integrated e-invoice process has never been more crucial.
“The Sovos joint business relationship allows us to deliver excellence in an e-invoicing-led global tax compliance project today, with the ability to streamline the e-invoice process even more over time.”
Sovos president of revenue, Alice Katwan, added: “With many clients of PwC in Belgium facing imminent e-invoicing mandates, the Sovos Compliance Cloud platform ensures a quick and successful integration.
“Rapid and complex compliance changes create both tax and IT challenges, from needing immediate tax determination at the point the invoice is raised, to the integration of validated e-invoices with periodic and SAF-T reporting. By reducing the operational burden and providing a singular data view into their compliance posture, Sovos and PwC allow companies to unlock tremendous business value.”