Quadient, a firm aiming to help businesses create customer connections through digital and physical channels, has announced the integration of its Intelligent Communication Automation (ICA) platform with Microsoft Azure AI a portfolio of artificial intelligence (AI) services designed for developers and data scientists backed by a secure environment and responsible AI principles.

The integration of generative AI into Quadient’s cloud platform will further contribute to transforming the way organisations engage with their customers.

As a leader in the areas of customer experience management and financial automation, Quadient has been recognised by independent industry analysts, including Gartner, for its use of advanced AI integrated into its ICA solutions for several years.

Quadient now reaffirms its commitment to innovation with another strategic enhancement to its software solutions. Leveraging Microsoft Azure AI, including Azure OpenAI Service, Quadient software solutions will empower customers with enhanced features that range from measuring content readability, similarity and sentiment, to generating contextual content summaries and streamlining content creation and communication management in a secure environment with privacy controls.

Commenting on this, Quadient chief solution officer, Chris Hartigan, said: “The integration with Microsoft Azure AI marks a significant milestone in Quadient’s strategy, allowing us to experiment, evolve and create interactive experiences that set the stage for the future of customer interactions and communications.

“Extending beyond technology integration, we empower organisations to deliver personalised and contextually relevant messages more efficiently. Building on our deep expertise and proven history of delivering world-class communication and process automation solutions, we aim to continue driving innovation in the market. Combining our cloud-based platform with Microsoft Azure AI’s advanced technologies and security will revolutionise how businesses engage with customers.”

By integrating AI and machine learning into its Intelligent Communication Automation solutions for several years now, Quadient has been empowering users to create highly accurate, relevant, and personalised communications, leading to improved customer experiences.

Quadient’s software customer base stands to benefit greatly from this new evolution. Integrating Microsoft’s generative AI and content intelligence technology further elevates the platform performance, allowing users to efficiently analyse, summarise and prioritise data, run content similarity scenarios to consolidate and organise documents such as forms, policies or contracts, or securely generate customer-facing content in a trusted environment.

Quadient’s commitment to data protection is enforced by Microsoft Azure AI’s infrastructure, ensuring privacy and confidentiality for customers and partners.

Microsoft enterprise commercial lead, Lenka Nováková, added: “With generative AI technologies, we are unlocking new efficiencies for businesses across industries, profoundly changing how work is done. Integrating new technologies is essential to helping enterprises accelerate their AI journey.

“We’re thrilled to see Quadient, a leader in business communication automation and customer experience management, adopting our AI services within their portfolio and help them take their AI-powered business communication solutions to the next level in a trusted, secure environment for its customers.”