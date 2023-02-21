Following the release of the ONS’ Low carbon and renewable energy economy report, several industry leaders have offered their comments on the matter. The report offers key insights into the size of the UK’s low carbon and renewable economy, most notably in terms of turnover and employment.

Commenting on the publication of the ONS’ Low carbon and renewable energy economy, UK: 2021, PwC head of sustainability, Lynne Baber, said: “We know that the transition to a green economy must accelerate. The ONS data is welcome confirmation that the pace is beginning to pick up with turnover and employment rates in the low carbon and renewable energy sectors both reaching their highest levels, but more must be done.

“With our recent Green Jobs Barometer showing that green jobs are growing at almost four times the rate of the overall jobs market, today’s data reinforces how strong the UK’s starting position is in the race for green economic growth.

“However, with countries across Europe and other parts of the world stepping up their own ambitious plans for green growth, the UK must ensure the path is clear to continue moving at the required pace – that means ambitious policies aimed at green growth, and investment in infrastructure, energy efficiency, and technology while ensuring that these jobs are created in the regions where they are most needed.

“PwC analysis has shown that reskilling or upskilling of the workforce needs to accelerate now in order to fill the green skills gap in time to meet net zero by 2050.

“Challenges arise in ensuring that workers are sufficiently reskilled into new roles and that the demand for skills are met, particularly given a lack of coherent labour force planning, a lack of engagement with educational institutions and negative perceptions of the energy sector amongst young people.”