The US’ Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) has appointed Pamela Dyson as its chief information officer (CIO), effective immediately.
As CIO, Dyson will serve as the director of the PCAOB’s Office of Data, Security, and Technology (ODST), reporting to the PCAOB’s chief operating officer.
Dyson will be primarily responsible for advising and assisting the Board on all aspects of technology, including the PCAOB’s strategy for enterprise information technology and data, change management, and process improvement initiatives.
PCAOB chair Erica Williams said: “The deployment of secure, best-in-class information technology is critical to the PCAOB’s work to protect investors and drive improvements in audit quality. Pamela joins the PCAOB with outstanding experience as a technology leader and will be a tremendous asset to our team.”
Commenting on her appointment, Dyson said: “The PCAOB has made great progress in developing its technological capabilities in recent years. I am excited to work with my colleagues in ODST and across the organisation as we build on that progress and advance our use of technology to innovate, collaborate, and execute our mission to protect investors.
Evan Lee, who was named Acting Chief Information Officer in July 2023, will resume his role as Deputy Director, Architecture and Engineering.
