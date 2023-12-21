The US’ National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) and the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) have approved revisions to the Statement on Standards for Continuing Professional Education (CPE) programmes (Standards), as well as the NASBA Fields of Study document.
The Standards changes, which include additional options for virtual learning, are effective 1 January 2024.
Published jointly by NASBA and the AICPA, the CPE Standards provide the framework for the development, presentation, measurement and reporting of CPE programs. The Standards reference the NASBA Fields of Study document, which also was reviewed and evaluated for currency and relevancy.
The Standards revisions were approved by NASBA in October and by the AICPA this month. Among the most significant changes is the addition of a virtual option under the Group Live instructional delivery method (provided certain additional requirements are met).
The 2024 Standards include clarifications to assist in the understanding of awarding CPE credit in appropriate increments, in the awarding of CPE credit when multiple presenters are actively involved in instructing one CPE programme session, and in communicating and documenting the required attendance monitoring mechanisms for Group Internet Based programmes.
The revisions to the Fields of Study document include the addition of more current, relevant topics under the established fields of study classifications.
NASBA’s associate director of the National Registry Jessica Luttrull said: “These newly approved revisions to the Standards represent the collective efforts of the CPE Standards Working Group, NASBA’s CPE Committee, the Joint AICPA/NASBA CPE Standards Committee, as well as various individuals and organisations that participated in the exposure draft process. With advancements in technologies and innovative adult learning trends, it is critical for CPE to continue to evolve. We believe that the changes included in the 2024 Standards will help keep CPE relevant and meaningful to CPAs.”
AICPA’s senior director of learning innovation and assessment Michael Grant added: “The Standards revisions give us more flexibility in meeting CPAs’ educational needs and highlight the importance of virtual learning in building competencies and gaining expertise.”