The US’ National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) and the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) have approved revisions to the Statement on Standards for Continuing Professional Education (CPE) programmes (Standards), as well as the NASBA Fields of Study document.

The Standards changes, which include additional options for virtual learning, are effective 1 January 2024.

Published jointly by NASBA and the AICPA, the CPE Standards provide the framework for the development, presentation, measurement and reporting of CPE programs. The Standards reference the NASBA Fields of Study document, which also was reviewed and evaluated for currency and relevancy.

The Standards revisions were approved by NASBA in October and by the AICPA this month. Among the most significant changes is the addition of a virtual option under the Group Live instructional delivery method (provided certain additional requirements are met).

The 2024 Standards include clarifications to assist in the understanding of awarding CPE credit in appropriate increments, in the awarding of CPE credit when multiple presenters are actively involved in instructing one CPE programme session, and in communicating and documenting the required attendance monitoring mechanisms for Group Internet Based programmes.

The revisions to the Fields of Study document include the addition of more current, relevant topics under the established fields of study classifications.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from The Accountant. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

NASBA’s associate director of the National Registry Jessica Luttrull said: “These newly approved revisions to the Standards represent the collective efforts of the CPE Standards Working Group, NASBA’s CPE Committee, the Joint AICPA/NASBA CPE Standards Committee, as well as various individuals and organisations that participated in the exposure draft process. With advancements in technologies and innovative adult learning trends, it is critical for CPE to continue to evolve. We believe that the changes included in the 2024 Standards will help keep CPE relevant and meaningful to CPAs.”

AICPA’s senior director of learning innovation and assessment Michael Grant added: “The Standards revisions give us more flexibility in meeting CPAs’ educational needs and highlight the importance of virtual learning in building competencies and gaining expertise.”