Kyndryl, the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, has announced the renewal of a five-year agreement with EY to continue managing its SAP environment, as well as provide modernisation and security services for the mission-critical systems that support its auditing and consulting operations.

This work builds on a nearly decade-long collaboration under which Kyndryl has run and managed EY SAP workloads. EY will also leverage the experience of Kyndryl Consult to help analyse and optimise its SAP processes. With insight and guidance from Kyndryl Consult experts, EY can identify new performance efficiencies that support its current SAP environment, as well as its longer term growth and modernisation goals.

Commenting on this, EY technology partner, Tim Monson, said: “The collaboration with Kyndryl is critical to the overall business success of EY.

“The EY SAP environment is a mix of both on-premises and cloud solutions, and Kyndryl plays a key role in supporting EY global financial processing on SAP around the globe. Kyndryl’s commitment to a true collaboration is what makes the relationship work and is truly special.”

Kyndryl US president, Amy Salcido, added: “Just as our teams across Kyndryl help our customers solve their biggest business challenges, EY has a proven history of helping its clients create long-term value.

“We understand EY has rapidly changing requirements and business needs. Through our experience and expertise, we are enabling them to react with agility and better support their clients. We’re proud to be a longstanding collaborator and look forward to all we’ll continue to accomplish together.”

Additionally, Kyndryl will enhance the cyber resiliency of EY IT operations with further security for mission-critical workloads, deliver service continuity and evolve data protection around business transactions with EY customers. Kyndryl will integrate new, endpoint security technology using Zero Trust principles to support EY’s compliance with shifting auditing standards and improve protection against cybersecurity threats. Specifically, Kyndryl is incorporating new technology to enhance security vulnerability scanning, as well as integrating and running new malware and identity verification systems.